Jill’s dress was cinched in by a very similar belt to Queen Letizia’s, a slim white belt with a small buckle, although Letizia’s was black and Jill’s, gold.

Her shoes were also wildly similar to her companion’s.

These were a nude pair by Valentino, called the VLOGO Signature 80mm Pumps, which the First Lady has been spotted in before.

She opted for a gold bangle on each wrist and a pair of gold drop earrings.