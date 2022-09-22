John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’

TL;DR:

Paul McCartney said a song from The Beatles’ The White Album was recorded in a cramped space.

John Lennon said the track was self-conscious.

The White Album became an international hit.

The Beatles’ John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney | Keystone Features/Getty Images

Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles‘ The White Album (1968) was recorded in a cramped space. Subsequently, Paul wanted John Lennon to change the title of the song. John refused and explained why he kept the title intact.

Paul McCartney said 1 song from The Beatles’ ‘The White Album’ was recorded in a cramped room

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed one song from The White Album. “We all liked blues but ‘Yer Blues‘ was John’s: John’s lyrics, John’s whole song as far as I recall,” he said. “We were always looking for different ways to record things, and next to the control room in No. 2 studio in Abbey Road where we were working, there was a little tape room.

“It was quite a small room, about 10 feet by 4 feet, a poky cupboard really that normally had tapes and microphone leads and jack plugs in it,’ Paul added. “And we said, ‘Can we record in there?’ And George Martin said, ‘What, the whole band?’ We said, ‘Yes! Let’s try it!’”