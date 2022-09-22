Kate and Meghan’s funeral outfits showed ‘affection’ for Queen

For the Queen’s funeral, the Duchess of Sussex donned a Stella McCartney cape dress in black, while the Princess of Wales wore a bespoke Alexandra McQueen coat dress, also in black. Both looks were inspired by outfits the women have worn before, for previous royal engagements.

Looking first at Meghan’s outfit, the Duchess already owned a Stella McCartney cape dress before the funeral, but in navy blue.

She wore this for the Queen’s 92nd birthday back in 2018.

According to fashion expert and author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, Meghan combined this dress with a hat she wore during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, in June, to create the look she donned to the Queen’s funeral.

The hat was by Stephen Jones for Dior, and was white. The version Meghan wore to the funeral on Monday was exactly the same, but in black.

READ MORE: Prince William will be a new kind of King – ‘warmth and connection’