Keep ‘bags with water’ in the freezer to save hundreds

Kitchen appliances are one of the biggest consumers of energy in the house, especially the fridge and freezer. Savings expert at discounts platform Deal.Town, Sam Whillance, explained how.

Sam started by saying that “stocking up your freezer can save money in several ways” as keeping it full and compact reduces energy consumption.

He claimed that keeping the freezer full can make it work more efficiently and keep bills down so it is essential people fill up their freezer, and no food is required for this.

He explained: “Most of the energy your freezer uses goes towards cooling down the air that comes in when you open the freezer door.

“So, when your freezer is full, there is less room for warmer air to come in, and the items that are in there will help to cool down any warmer air that does sneak in.”

READ MORE: Prince George’s new school faces backlash from furious parents