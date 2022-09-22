Khloé Kardashian Shared Never-Before-Seen Footage From The Birth Of Her Son And It Was So Sweet

Back in July, Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed the baby boy via surrogate — and she was there the moment the surrogate gave birth.
Khloé brought her sister Kim along for the experience, giving her the responsibility of recording the whole thing.
And Kim captured literally every second, from Khloé’s expression as the surrogate gave birth…
…to literally the baby’s very first moments as the doctor placed him on the surrogate’s chest.
Kim also recorded Khloé sweetly holding the baby boy for the first time, just minutes after he was born.
“I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,” Khloé shared while looking back on the experience during a confessional.
During the episode, Khloé also revealed that she allowed Tristan to meet the baby in the hospital — despite all that had gone down during the pregnancy.
“I’ve been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not,” she explained. “But Tristan wants to be here so I just figured why not, let him come, I’ll never get this moment back.”
And with the birth of her son, Khloé said she was finally able to move on from everything that had happened in the past.
“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy,” Khloé shared.
She continued, “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out.”
