Kocktail launches ‘delicious’ cocktails on John Lewis for affordable p

With autumn approaching and the nights starting to draw in, many will be spending less time outside and more evenings at home on the sofa, and Kocktail are bringing tasty alcoholic additions to Friday nights on the sofa.
Department store John Lewis is known for its huge range of products, and with everything from homeware to food and gifting on offer, it’s many shoppers’ go-to store for everything in one place.
The website is constantly being updated with new items, and the food and drink section usually expands towards the autumn and winter seasons, with festive gatherings and gifting in mind.
One of the newer brands to launch on John Lewis is Kocktail, with four different cocktails being added to the website, along with two different mini cocktail collections.
Kocktail’s website describes the brand: ”born out of a desire to enjoy a taste of our favourite cocktails from the comfort of home and unable to find anything that tasted as good as the drinks created by award-winning bartenders, we decided to take matters into our own hands”.
All of the cocktail bottles are priced at £25 each, and give a premium cocktail experience from the comfort of home.
One of the seasonal drinks is the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, which is an autumnal take on the classic espresso martini, with pumpkin spiced syrup adding spiciness to combine with the coffee, creating a warming taste.
The original Kocktail Espresso Martini has won several awards, including a Great Taste Award for 2022, and the Pumpkin Spice version follows the same recipe with the addition of the spice flavour.
Full list of cocktails available:
⦁ Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
⦁ Cherry Cola Old Fashioned
⦁ Espresso Martini
⦁ Chocolate Negroni
⦁ Kocktail Classic Cocktail Collection
⦁ Kocktail The Old Fashioned Collection
In order to drink, the Espresso Martini cocktails require only ice and to be shaken, whereas the other cocktails in the range just need ice adding so it’s an easy option for dinner parties or evening nightcaps.
Bought as a gift and the recipient was very impressed. Arrived quickly and was very well presented. Will buy again.
All of the cocktails have been made using premium spirits, and have a 12 month shelf life.
