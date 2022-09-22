Local Scene: Garlic Festival benefit for schools; author talk on Dunne family

Gourmet Alley food benefits local high schools

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association will be offering an abbreviated Gourmet Alley menu at the JV and Varsity football games at Christopher High School on Sept. 30, when Christopher High School plays Gilroy High School.

Proceeds from Gourmet Alley will go to each school.

The menu includes pepper steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, garlic fries and garlic bread.To purchase tickets to the game, visit gofan.co/app/school/ChristopherCougars.

Author presents book on historic Dunne family

On Sept. 24 at 2pm, the Gilroy Historical Society will present author Kevin Akers at the Gilroy Library, speaking about his book “The Dunnes of Brittas,” a fictionalized account of a local family.

Akers said he was intrigued when he read many letters from his Irish ancestors. He researched the genealogy, visited their ancestral home called Brittas and wrote this story of their endurance and immigration to California.

James Dunne of Hollister was part of that story. His marriage to Catherine O’Toole Murphy in 1862, a Morgan Hill widow, united two wealthy landowners who influenced the development of the Santa Clara Valley. They and their children and their former spouses have a marble monument in Old Saint Mary Cemetery in Gilroy where they are buried.

For information and to register, visit bit.ly/3f19j2S.

Meet University Women for lunch

On Saturday, Sept. 24 the Gilroy Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold a get-acquainted membership lunch.

Those who have a bachelor’s or associate’s degree and want to meet others who may share their interests and values are welcome to attend. Information about AAUW’s projects, public policy positions and social events will be shared.

The lunch for current and prospective members will be held in the garden of a private home in Gilroy. There is no charge. RSVP to Judy Bozzo at 408.607.1621.

Founded in 1881, AAUW is a nonprofit organization that supports equality in education, careers and civil rights. The Gilroy Branch includes members who live in San Benito County.

Council candidate forums scheduled

​​A pair of Gilroy City Council candidate forums are scheduled soon.

The Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey St., is co-hosting a forum with the [email protected] Action Fund on Sept. 30 at 6pm.

Moderated by Tim McManus and Vince D. Monroy, the forum is open to the public with limited seating. Spanish language interpretation will be provided.

The American Association of University Women and Gilroy Library will host a virtual Gilroy City Council election forum on Oct. 1 at 11am.

To register for the Zoom link, visit bit.ly/3du4QFB or view the forum at facebook.com/gilroylibrary.

To submit questions for consideration, email [email protected].

Gilroyan highlighted in international magazine

Carlos Pineda, the executive chef of Gilroy-based Rebekah Children’s Services Culinary Academy, was spotlighted in the September 2022 issue of Rotary magazine.

Rotary is the official magazine of Rotary International, which is read by more than 1.5 million Rotarians worldwide.

The article describes the work of the Culinary Academy, which trains young people ages 15-25, many of whom come from a background of abuse, homelessness or other traumatic experiences, on the ins and outs of cooking and running a professional kitchen. Upon completing the program, the students earn their Food Handlers card and have the opportunity to be placed in a paid apprenticeship program in the social-enterprise bakery Kneaded.

Pineda has served as a Rotary club president and is involved with various local organizations.

“I try to show my students how to get involved and give back—and to give where you live,” he says in the article.