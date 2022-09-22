McCallie Middle School Tennis Beats Baylor 5 To 4

At McCallie, the Blue Tornado swept all three doubles matches and then won two singles to defeat the Baylor Red Raiders 5-4 in middle school tennis.

The doubles teams of John Moore-Jimmy Lockhart, Graham Gervin-Jake Lindquist and Vishnu Vardhana-Max Poulos got the momentum in McCallie’s favor by giving the home team a 3-0 lead going into singles.

The first win in singles came from #6 player Isaac George with a solid 8-2 win, and the clinching match went to Jake Lindquist with an 8-5 win at number 4 singles.

McCallie is now 5-1 and avenged their only loss for the season.

The McCallie B team was also victorious but with a convincing 18-1 victory over the Baylor B team. Winners were Om Kapadia, Max Poulos, TH Winfield, Liam Tabibiazar, Sam Harris, Zohayr Memon, Kamen Benton, Wyatt Henderson, Campbell Naggar, Wylie Shumate, Brantley Lockhart, Sam Gibler and Parker Crenshaw.

The individual results of the match were as follows:

McCallie 5 Baylor 4

Singles:

John Moore (M) lost to Tate Hilley (B) 8-3

Jimmy Lockhart (M) lost to William Yao (B) 9-8 (6)

Graham Gervin (M) lost to Ari Soss (B) 8-2

Jake Lindquist (M) defeated Keller Veltenaar (B) 8-5

Vishnu Vardhana (M) lost to Parks Painter (B) 8-4

Isaac George (M) defeated James Bell (B) 8-2

Doubles:

John Moore-Jimmy Lockhart (M) defeated Hilley-Soss (B) 8-4

Graham Gervin-Jake Lindquist (M) defeated Yao-K. Veltenaar (B) 8-6

Vishnu Vardhana-Max Poulos (M) defeated Painter-Bell (B) 8-4

McCallie B Team 18 Baylor B Team 1

Singles:

Om Kapadia (M) defeated William Oehmig (B) 8-6

Max Poulos (M) defeated Luke Allen (B) 8-5

TH Wingfield (M) defeated Tyce Veltenaar (B) 8-3

Liam Tabibiazar (M) defeated Stern Rushing (B) 8-1

Sam Harris (M) defeated David Puchalski (B) 8-1

Zohayr Memon (M) defeated Zachary Ledford (B) 8-5

Kamen Benton (M) defeated Carter Paschall (B) 8-0

Wyatt Henderson (M) defeated Andrew Ketchum (B) 8-5

Campbell Naggar (M) defeated Matthew McCoy (B) 8-1

Wylie Shumate (M) defeated Grady Colvin (B) 8-1

Brantley Lockhart (M) defeated Jaxson Simpkins (B) 8-1

Sam Gibler (M) defeated Thadeaus Smith (B) 8-2

Parker Crenshaw (M) defeated Wilder Ford (B) 8-2

Doubles:

Isaac George-Om Kapadia (M) lost to Oehmig-Allen (B) 8-5

TH Wingfield-Liam Tabibiazar (M) defeated T. Veltenaar-Rushing (B) 8-3

Sam Harris-Zohayr Memon (M) defeated Puchalski-Ledford (B) 8-5

Kamen Benton-Wyatt Henderson (M) defeated Paschall-Ketchum (B)

Campbell Naggar-Wylie Shumate (M) defeated McCoy-Colvin (B) 8-1

Brantley Lockhart-Sam Gibler (M) defeated Simpkins-Smith (B) 8-4