Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a ‘really moving’ relationship – insider

The Duchess of Sussex’s close friend Tyler Perry praised her loving marriage with Prince Harry and opened up about their ‘moving’ relationship.



Prince Harry‘s relationship with former Suits actress Meghan Markle has been described as “really moving” by one of their close friends and supporters, Tyler Perry.

The actor appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna where he opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage. Praising their evident love for one another, Tyler said: “What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other.

“They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them,” he added, referring to his offer to move into his $18million (around £15.8million) Los Angeles home in May 2020 after they stepped back as senior royals and relocated to the United States.

During what Tyler described as “a very difficult time for them,” the couple stayed there with their eldest child Archie for around three months before purchasing their own $14million (around £11.2million) property in the exclusive neighbourhood of Montecito, which is home to the likes of Oprah Winfrey.

Tyler reached out to Meghan following her royal wedding

He added of their relationship: “If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it — that’s really amazing.” Tyler dated model Gelila Bekele from 2007 until 2020 and they share a son called Aman, who was born in 2014.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018, with the bride opting for a long sleeve floor-length dress with a boat neckline by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, followed by a halterneck Stella McCartney dress for her evening reception. The Duchess recently revealed that shortly after her royal wedding, Tyler got in touch to offer support, and the pair’s friendship built from there.

The actor shared a tribute to the royal on her birthday

In an interview with the Cut, she said: “Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you,” she said.

Paying a rare public tribute to Meghan, Tyler wrote a 41st birthday message on Instagram that read: “I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people.

“I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”

