Modern Warfare 2 teaser confirms two classic game modes arriving at launch

A teaser for the Modern Warfare 2 reveal at Call of Duty Next confirms the arrival of two classic game modes at the highly-anticipated MW sequel’s launch.





Modern Warfare 2 has generated a ton of hype among the Call of Duty community, and the developers have revealed details about the game’s campaign, mechanics, and AI improvements.

We’ll get our first look at the game’s multiplayer at Call of Duty Next on September 15, and the developers have released a video counting down to the event. This clip revealed new details about the content included in Modern Warfare 2.

The Call of Duty Next countdown video posted on September 10 showed images of Operators, map layouts, and different icons, which included logos for Domination and Capture The Flag game modes.

Domination is an objective-based mode that tasks players with capturing three flags. Capture the Flag is similar and requires you to bring the opposing team’s flag back to your own team’s flag.

Notable leaker ‘TheGhostOfHope’ pointed out that the icons in the countdown video match the ones that were leaked through the Warzone Mobile game files. That leak also revealed other game modes such as the fan-favorite Infected could arrive in Modern Warfare 2.

Domination is so popular that it has been featured in every main CoD title since the original Modern Warfare. However, Capture the Flag has been either added as post-launch content or left out entirely in titles like Call of Duty: Ghosts.

The inclusion of these logos in the teaser could mean that the devs are planning to show these game modes off at Call of Duty Next. We’ll just have to wait and see if this ends up being the case.

For more Modern Warfare 2 content, check out our piece on the devs using beta feedback to decide on the return of slide canceling and the AC-130 campaign mission shown in a teaser.

Image credits: Activision