Murray County OHCE to host quilt show – Daily Ardmoreite

The annual Murray County OHCE Quilt Show is slated for October 13-15 at the Murray County Expo in Sulphur — so save the dates now! This year’s show will feature the theme “Home Sweet Home with Quilts” and will feature the work of quilters from, not only Murray County, but from across southern Oklahoma.

Entries will be taken on Tuesday, October 11 from 5-7 p.m. and again on Wednesday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is open to any and all quilters. If quilts have been shown in the Murray County show in the past then they will not eligible for judging this year, but are encouraged to be entered as display only.

The show will officially open to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 13 and close at 5 p.m. Friday will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; releasing of quilts and items will follow at 2 p.m. The show is free to the public.

This year’s show will feature a series of workshops and demonstrations on both Thursday and Friday including:

Thursday, October 13

• 10 a.m. The History of Buttons

• 11 a.m. Fabric Genealogy

• 12 p.m. Barn Quilts

Friday, October 14

• 10 a.m. Care of Antique & Vintage Fabrics

• 11 a.m. 10 Sisters Grid

• 12 p.m. Fabric Genealogy The OHCE Kitchen will be open for lunch on Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. serving a chicken salad sandwich with pasta salad, chips, drink and dessert for $10; and on Friday the menu will be a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, beans, chips, drink and dessert for the same price.

The traditional quilt turning will take place at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. every day of the entire show. Everyone is welcome to bring their family’s old and antique quilts to be placed on the bed along with a story that tells the history of the quilt. As the story is read the quilt is displayed and turned for all to see. This part of the quilt show has become very popular and proves to be a great way to bring back memories of the past.

The annual “scrapyard” will be featured again this year where piles of fabric, sewing items, patterns, threads and much more are available for free.

A free Make & Take will be conducted each day during the show where participants can sit a while and make a unique small tissue holder under the direction of two of the county’s expert seamstresses, Annie Wudi and Opal Pipkin.

Several vendors will be on hand throughout the show with everything ranging from goat milk bath products to handmade pens and from fabric to handmade embroidered items. Booth spaces are still available and can be reserved by calling the OSU Extension Office in Murray County, 580-622-3016.

Bring a friend to view the quilts while at the show sit at the free coffee bar — enjoy a drink and sweets along with a casual visit.

New to this year’s show is a “Quilt Block Challenge” where 15 handmade blocks will be on display waiting for folks to cast their ballot on their favorite.

Returning to this year’s show will be both the Davis and Sulphur High School art department student’s quilt barn paintings where they will be competing for placings and cash awards.

For more information or questions contact the Murray County Extension Office.