Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley Is Bringing Back 4 More Actors From The Original


After many years without clarity regarding its future, Beverly Hills Cop 4 is truly happening. Being produced by Netflix with the title Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the movie actually went into production last month – and the start of filming came with the news that Eddie Murphy would be joined in the cast by franchise newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Those are some exciting names, but part of the legacyquel trend is to include a significant number of actors from the original franchise, and this upcoming project is not disappointing. Variety is now reporting that four more actors from the original Beverly Hills Cop have signed on for the new movie – specifically Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot. 



