Norway Memorial Library’s new Nonfiction and DVDs

NORWAY — As of August 2022, these are the most recently acquired titles:

Biography:

Blakinger, Keri – Corrections in Ink: A Memoir

Fitzgerald, Isaac – Dirtbag, Massachusetts

Goetsch, Diana – This Body I Wore: A Memoir

Nietfeld, Emi – Acceptance: A Memoir

Prager, Joshua – The Family Roe: An American Story

Tur, Katy – Rough Draft

Nonfiction:

028 Castillo, Elaine – How To Read Now: Essays

305.8 Ray, Victor – On Critical Race Theory: Why It Matters & Why You Should Care

323.3 Mine! A Celebration of Liberty and Freedom for All Benefiting Planned Parenthood

324.273 Miller, Tim – Why We Did It: a Travelogue From the Republican Road to Hell

362.19 Thrasher, Steven W. – The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide

363.7 Ostrander, Madeline – At Home on An Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth

364.152 Sherman, Casey – Hell Town: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod

365 Kimmerle, Erin – We Carry Their Bones: The Search for Justice at the Dozier School for Boys

591.5 Yong, Ed – An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us

612.8 Prat, Ph.D, Chantel – The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours

615.3 Martin, Corinne – Herbal Remedies From the Wild: Finding and Using Medicinal Herbs

616.07 Dettmer, Philipp – Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive

616.8 Post, Stephen G. – Dignity for Deeply Forgetful People: How Caregivers Can Meet the Challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease

759.46 Eakin, Hugh – Picasso’s War: How Modern Art Came to America

796.51 Kalvø, Are – The Hiking Book from Hell

814 Lopez, Barry – Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays

917.7 Buck, Rinker – Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure

917.98 Keith, Sam – First Wilderness: My Quest in the Territory of Alaska

958.104 Paths to Dissent: Soldiers Speak Out Against America’s Misguided Wars

973.933 Leibovich, Mark – Thank You For Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission

975.004 Gayle, Caleb – We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power

DVDs:

The Beatles. Get Back

The Black Phone

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Downton Abbey: A New Era

1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Grantchester 7th season

Jurassic World: Dominion

Last Seen Alive

Lightyear

The Lost City

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Reg Dinsmore: Norway’s Outdoor Adventure Writer

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Where the Crawdads Sing

The Witches