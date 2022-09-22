Norway Memorial Library’s new Nonfiction and DVDs

NORWAY — As of August 2022, these are the most recently acquired titles:
Biography:
Blakinger, Keri – Corrections in Ink: A Memoir
Fitzgerald, Isaac – Dirtbag, Massachusetts
Goetsch, Diana – This Body I Wore: A Memoir
Nietfeld, Emi – Acceptance: A Memoir
Prager, Joshua – The Family Roe: An American Story
Tur, Katy – Rough Draft
Nonfiction:
028 Castillo, Elaine – How To Read Now: Essays
305.8 Ray, Victor – On Critical Race Theory: Why It Matters & Why You Should Care
323.3 Mine! A Celebration of Liberty and Freedom for All Benefiting Planned Parenthood
324.273 Miller, Tim – Why We Did It: a Travelogue From the Republican Road to Hell
362.19 Thrasher, Steven W. – The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide
363.7 Ostrander, Madeline – At Home on An Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth
364.152 Sherman, Casey – Hell Town: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod
365 Kimmerle, Erin – We Carry Their Bones: The Search for Justice at the Dozier School for Boys
591.5 Yong, Ed – An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us
612.8 Prat, Ph.D, Chantel – The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours
615.3 Martin, Corinne – Herbal Remedies From the Wild: Finding and Using Medicinal Herbs
616.07 Dettmer, Philipp – Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive
616.8 Post, Stephen G. – Dignity for Deeply Forgetful People: How Caregivers Can Meet the Challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease
759.46 Eakin, Hugh – Picasso’s War: How Modern Art Came to America
796.51 Kalvø, Are – The Hiking Book from Hell
814 Lopez, Barry – Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays
917.7 Buck, Rinker – Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure
917.98 Keith, Sam – First Wilderness: My Quest in the Territory of Alaska
958.104 Paths to Dissent: Soldiers Speak Out Against America’s Misguided Wars
973.933 Leibovich, Mark – Thank You For Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission
975.004 Gayle, Caleb – We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power
DVDs:
The Beatles. Get Back
The Black Phone
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Downton Abbey: A New Era
1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Grantchester 7th season
Jurassic World: Dominion
Last Seen Alive
Lightyear
The Lost City
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Reg Dinsmore: Norway’s Outdoor Adventure Writer
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Where the Crawdads Sing
The Witches
