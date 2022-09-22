Pets of the Week: September 21, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) — In this edition of Pets of the Week, five dogs are looking for a permanent home. They are up for adoption at shelters across the region.

Mac was thin and scared in the beginning. This Boxer mix is now happy, loving, and playful. He weighs about 18 pounds and will probably grow to be 25 to 30 pounds. Mac is a curious puppy that wants to play and run. He’s probably not suited in a house with small children. If you think he’s your boy, contact PAWS in Anna. His adoption Fee is $200.

Bella is a female mix who is about eight months old and very sweet. She’s up for adoption at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

Sassy and Banjo are young, playful, and tired of being behind bars. Sassy is a black and tan Rottweiler mix, and Banjo is a yellow Lab mix. Call Perry County Human Society in Du Quoin for more about them.

Banjo is two year old male Coonhound that loves animals and children. He is house-trained and loves playing outside. He is fixed, microchipped, and current on his rabies shot. His adoption fee is $100 at Frank County Animal Control in Benton. If your application is approved, the fee will be $50 since the shelter received a $50 donation.