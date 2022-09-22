Pets of the week: Spud and Chitter

Spud is a 2-year-old pup who is energetic and a loyal boy who can’t wait to find a family that will help him learn and grow into the best dog he can be. Spud loves playtime and snuggles. If you are interested in adopting Spud, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at

218-722-5341

.

Chitter. Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue

Calling all snugglers! Meet Chitter, who is probably just about the best snuggler at the rescue and always looking for a lap to climb into after eating (Chitter loves food, too). While Chitter is a little stiff-gaited because he has mild cerebellar hypoplasia, Chitter does all cat things just fine. If you are looking for two handsome black cats, you are in luck, as Chitter has a brother named Chatter. Contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn to learn more at

helpingpawswi.org

.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call: