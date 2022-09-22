Pets of the week: Spud and Chitter

Spud is a 2-year-old pup who is energetic and a loyal boy who can’t wait to find a family that will help him learn and grow into the best dog he can be. Spud loves playtime and snuggles. If you are interested in adopting Spud, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at
.
Calling all snugglers! Meet Chitter, who is probably just about the best snuggler at the rescue and always looking for a lap to climb into after eating (Chitter loves food, too). While Chitter is a little stiff-gaited because he has mild cerebellar hypoplasia, Chitter does all cat things just fine. If you are looking for two handsome black cats, you are in luck, as Chitter has a brother named Chatter. Contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn to learn more at
.
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341,
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744,
.
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153,
.
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784,
.
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425,
.
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485,
adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota
.
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email
.
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300,
or
.
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732,
starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html
.
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at
, 218-576-8534 or go to
.
