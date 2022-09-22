Russian wives cry as they hug husbands goodbye – video





Watch Russian conscripts saying emotional goodbyes to their friends and families in Yakutsk has been circulating on social media. Putin has announced that he is mobilising 300,000 Russian men to join his illegal invasion of Ukraine. The Russian dictator has also threatened to use nuclear warfare on the West.

The video clip shows women and children hugging their fathers, husband and partners before the fighting-aged men load onto the boss. Some of the women in the clip can be seen to be visibly distressed as they cry, as they said their goodbyes. Streams of men have been rounded up and loaded onto minibuses and coaches across Russia. Putin has announced that he is recruiting 300,000 more Russian men to go and fight in Ukraine. JUST IN: Biden ‘amazed and overwhelmed’ by Britons’ affection for the Queen at state funeral

Users on Twitter have been reacting to the video. @RantyToo wrote: “People from the East. Meanwhile kids in Moscow parade around with their ‘Z’ banners totally unaffected. This is some real hunger games sh**.” @ArndesCamps wrote: “All my support to children seeing their fathers going in this criminal war.” @TopDrummer1: “Maybe they should send these guys? A few months ago, they were very eager to fight for their Supreme Leader. Give them a chance :P.” READMORE: Pub landlady vows to never take card because ‘you can’t get scammed’ with cash

Mr Rosenberg told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He said that people with experience, the military experience would be called up. “So no students for example and no conscripts however, some people fear that this would be extended. “So, already there are lots of reports of people receiving call-up papers, people who are in the military reserves. “But as I say there is concern that this could be extended, there are lots of rumours in the air here of speculation that men of fighting age will not be allowed to leave the country. Mr Rosenberg added: “That explains why air tickets out of Russia were selling out fast yesterday. “The prices of tickets have been skyrocketing, and the mood here I would say is pretty sombre. “Because keep in mind, for seven months the Russians have been told by those in power here that what is happening in Ukraine is not a war, it’s just a special military operation. “And suddenly they’re being told we need to call up 300,000 reservists to make sure the operation is successful.” READ NEXT