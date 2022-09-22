Categories
Seal remains spectacle in pond as biologists gather info for potential rescue


BEVERLY, Mass. —

While a gray seal continues to swim in a freshwater Massachusetts pond, drawing onlookers to the area, animal control officials and biologists are gathering information in case they need to rescue and move the animal.

The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last week. The pond is on the west side of the Cummings Center, a business park.

NOAA Fisheries officials said the agency is working with the property manager, local animal control officers and experts in stranded animals to investigate the conditions of the pond and the seal. Biologists rowed a boat around the pond Wednesday to take depth measurements and assess the animal’s behavior.

Shoebert was seen following the boat around the pond.

Additionally, two rescue divers from the Beverly Fire Department assessed conditions on the bottom of the pond.

“This information will better inform our response teams, in the instance that a rescue is necessary,” NOAA Fisheries wrote.

This week, Beverly Animal Control roped off the area around the pond’s drainage pipe. Their goal was to prevent any chance that Shoebert would be startled away from that path back to the ocean.

“So if you see the seal in that area please do not scream or cheer to support the efforts of going home,” animal control wrote.

NOAA Fisheries officials advised that people and dogs should remain at least 150 feet away from Shoebert.



