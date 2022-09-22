Serena Williams’ tennis career in photos: 11 sports photographers on capturing the GOAT through the years

2018: Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her finals match against Naomi Osaka at the 2018 US Open.









Sarah Stier/Getty Images







From the photographer, Sarah Stier:

“Serena is a very emotive, reactive player and incredibly passionate about her sport and

being competitive. This moment in 2018, Serena was arguing with the chair umpire during the match about being coached from the stands, which had caused much controversy.

“As this was happening, I was just taking photos trying to document the moment and story unfolding, so was a bit unclear, like many of the spectators there, to what was actually happening until after the match. This image was a unique capture because not many photographers had this view.

“To me, this photo exemplifies Serena as such a memorable player. She’s not perfect, like none of us are, but she has such great care for the sport and has invested decades of her life to it, which I have so much respect for.”