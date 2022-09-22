Shelter seeks public support for finding pets new homes

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has been overwhelmed this week with more than 20 new dogs and cats who needed to be removed from two county residences, and the shelter is seeking help from the public in finding homes for them.

“Many of these animals are very sweet, some are simply weak and scared,” shelter officials said. “The shelter is already at full capacity and is struggling to accommodate our new charges. Our wonderful foster families are also overloaded at this time. So MOAS is making a rare shout out to the community for temporary help.”

Those who think they might be able to help by fostering a needy dog or cat for a short period of time can copy the link below in their browser

https://www.moaspets.com/foster or go to www.moaspets.com and choose the Foster link in the upper right hand corner to fill out the short application. Or call the shelter at 706-795-2868.

“And Please feel free to share with friends on social media,” shelter officials said.