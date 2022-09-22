The 5 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Stories To Check Out That Aren’t The Video Game

Since its release in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has expanded its world with a wide range of comics and the newly released anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. That makes it very possible for someone to be a fan of the franchise and not even play the game. There’s the option of playing the board game that everything is based on, reading the comics, or enjoying the anime.

Throughout the years, CD Projekt Red Studio has partnered with Dark Horse Comics to bring a wide variety of stories told within the same world as the video game, with the first comic being released a month before the game dropped. Since then, there have been six different stories published, with one of them being independently published by CD Projekt Red Studio.

Although in some of these stories, characters from the video game may be referenced, the events of the game have nothing to do with the tale unfolding. Instead, each story told is an original one with a new cast of characters trying to survive in Night City.

With a growing list of different stories set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe–including the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC pack coming in 2023–here are our picks for the best Cyberpunk 2077 stories yet, outside of the video game.