The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: September 22, 2022

The second season of ‘Snabba Cash’ makes its Netflix premiere on September 22, 2022. Netflix

This week marks a fruitful one for Netflix

NFLX

, as many new movies and TV shows will be added to the streaming service’s digital library each day. And today is no exception, as there are four new options available for subscribers. If we include what was added to Netflix yesterday, that brings the total to ten.

Let’s go through each of the best new movies and shows that were added yesterday and today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.

If you’d like some recommendations about the best movies and shows to watch on Netflix and all the other major streaming outlets this week, check out my list here.

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

A series of footage spanning over ten years to tell the story of Georgie Stone, one of the world’s most dynamic trans-kid activists, who fights to change laws and take control of her own story.

Karma’s World: Season 4

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

Snabba Cash: Season 2

The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth.

Thai Cave Rescue: Limited Series

A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Limited Series

A group of LA teenagers arrested in 2009 for stealing from celebrity homes inspired a media frenzy and a movie. Now, two of them tell their stories.

Designing Miami: Season 1

For Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, marriage and business are a perfect match as their respective interior design firms remodel homes for high-end Miami clients.

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam: Limited Series

Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far.

Iron Chef Mexico: Season 1

Seasoned pros participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico’s finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef.

The Perfumier

To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent.

Once Upon a Small Town: Season 1, Episode 9

Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.

Once Upon a Small Town will release new episodes every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for four weeks. In total, there will be 12 episodes between September 5 and September 28.

Every new movie and show on Netflix this week