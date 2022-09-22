Uncrowded Beaches & Cultural Attractions: The 8 Best Things To Do In Vero Beach

Vero Beach is an underrated area of Florida for travelers to explore. It’s a quaint town with lots of uncrowded beaches on the Atlantic, and it’s opposite the Indian River Lagoon. There are plenty of parks and botanical gardens to visit as well, ensuring there is no shortage of activities for those seeking a quiet, relaxing, and peaceful Florida getaway.







10 Pontoon Boat Guided-Tour

Get a unique perspective of Vero Beach by exploring it from the water. Board a pontoon boat with a tour guide who provides insight into the history of the islands near Vero Beach. The guide also helps spot incredible wildlife in the water around the boat, like dolphins and manatees or birds flying by or nesting in trees on the shore.

Cost/Person:

$210

Length:

2 hours

What’s Included:

Snacks

9 Take Surf Lessons

Choosing to take surf lessons is one of the best ways to spend time in Vero Beach. Absolute beginners can choose to get a private lesson, while those with some experience may feel comfortable learning in a small group setting. Get an adventurous perspective on this quiet, scenic beach and hit the waves.

Cost/Person:

$95

Length:

1.5 hours

What’s Included:

Surfboards and instruction.

8 Vero Beach Inshore Fishing Charters

Fishing enthusiasts will love exploring Vero Beach by getting out on a boat and fishing in the Atlantic. There are plenty of species of fish in the rivers near Vero Beach, enabling visitors going fishing to catch Snook, Redfish, Mangrove Snappers, Spotted Sea Trout, and Black Drums, to name a few.

Cost/Person:

$435.90

Length:

4-8 hours

What’s Included:

Professional tour guide and boat, fishing licenses, fishing rods, tackle, and bottled water.

7 Fat Tire Electric Bike Tour

Using a fat tire electric bike is a fantastic way to explore Vero Beach for a day. The bike gets travelers around town quickly, and since there’s no tour guide, travelers can visit different sights around the town at their own pace. Travelers can choose how many hours they want to rent the bike based on the amount of time they want to roam freely on this exciting electric vehicle.

Cost/Person:

$95

Length:

1.5 hours (customizable)

What’s Included:

Fat tire electric bicycle.

6 Parasailing

Travelers who are willing to venture out of Vero Beach can get an incredible view from above by taking a parasailing excursion from Riviera Beach. Flying above the crowds offers amazing views of Florida’s coast and a chance to have it all to oneself. The trip starts by going out on a USCG-certified boat and then parasailing above the water.

Cost/Person:

$125

Length:

1 hour

What’s Included:

Parasailing ride experience.

5 Fishing Excursion

Embark on a fishing excursion from Vero Beach for a fun day fishing in the fresh waters of inland Florida. Travelers who want to try fishing for the first time can do so easily with the provided fishing tackle. Live bait is even provided upon request. However, the traveler must add that bait (at market price) to their tour cost. Freshwater fish travelers may be able to catch include largemouth bass. It’s also not uncommon to see an American Alligator while on the water here. Food is not provided as part of the tour, but guests can bring their own food and have it stored at cold temperatures during the excursion.

Cost/Person:

$307.70

Length:

8 hours

What’s Included:

Fishing tackle, bottled water, safety gear, and cold storage for food and drinks.

4 Visit Port Canaveral

Port Canaveral is a busy cruise port in Florida, and travelers may choose to visit there as part of a trip to Vero Beach or vice versa. Travelers can take a day trip to Port Canaveral from Vero Beach to see Exploration Tower, swim at the beaches there, or even go on a Cape Canaveral Wildlife tour. Visit Port Canaveral with a private one-way transfer for comfort and convenience.

Cost/Person:

$293.68

Length:

1.5 hours

What’s Included:

Tips and gratuities, parking, and meet and greet service.

3 Clear Kayak Tour

Adventurous travelers can head south of Vero Beach on a day trip to Jupiter and rent clear kayaks for a tour of some of Florida’s bluest waters. A tour guide leads the small group and points out underwater wildlife that is visible through the clear bottom of the kayak. The tour guide provides information about the local ecosystem while kayakers try to spot manatees, dolphins, vibrantly colored fish, and more. The tour is open to children under 18, but they must share a kayak with an adult who is 18+.

Cost/Person:

$70

Length:

2-2.5 hours

What’s Included:

Kayak and dry bag.

2 Take An Island Lunch Cruise

While near Jupiter, travelers can take advantage of this excursion from Vero Beach and hop on a lunch cruise from Stuart. The scenic route down the Indian River goes past the Jupiter Lighthouse and notable celebrity homes. A narrator or tour guide points out important sights along the way while travelers enjoy a delicious boxed lunch with an available vegetarian option.

Cost/Person:

$65

Length:

4.5 hours

What’s Included:

Lunch, tour guide, air condition on board.

1 Take A Food Tour

No trip is complete without a food tour, and a chance to taste the local cuisine in Florida means consuming Colombian coffee and Cuban pastries and trying the best Key Lime Pie in the area. Visit five foodies spots with a tour guide who explains about local history, and the significance of the dishes travelers are sampling.

Cost/Person:

$85

Length:

2 hours and 45 minutes

What’s Included:

Tour guide, food tastings, and alcoholic beverages.

