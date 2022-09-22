Woman turns to food bank after delay to £150 disability cost of living

The DWP has responded to claims by money saving expert founder Martin Lewis that “not a soul” has received the £150 disability cost of living payment.

A spokesperson told Express.co.uk that it has “processed a small number” of these payments this week and the rest will be sent out from the week beginning September 26.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Martin Lewis said: “The £150 one off cost of living payment for those with disabilities was meant to start being sent yesterday.

“I just want to see if anyone, who is expecting it, has received it yet?”

READ MORE: National insurance hike cancelled by Liz Truss – how much you save