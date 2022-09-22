Women’s Tennis concludes opening day at ITA Texas Regionals – University of Texas Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas — University of Texas Women’s Tennis sophomore Grace Thomas posted her first collegiate singles victory to highlight the opening day of the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) Texas Regionals at the Friedman Tennis Center on the campus of TCU.

Following a loss to Rice’s Diae El Jardi in the singles qualifying draw Round of 64 on Thursday morning, Thomas returned to record a 7-5, 6-4 victory against Lamar’s Emma Shasteen in the singles consolation qualifying draw Round of 32 on Thursday afternoon. Thomas advances in the consolation singles bracket to face Brooke Thompson of Baylor on Friday.

A trio of Longhorns will open play on Friday morning in the singles main draw. Graduate Marlee Zein is the top seed and will face Lizanne Boyer of Texas A&M at 8 a.m. CT in the Round of 64. Junior Malaika Rapolu is the third seed and will meet Olivia Sears of Abilene Christian at 9:30 a.m. CT in the Round of 64, while sophomore Vivian Ovrootsky is the fourth seed and will face SMU’s Drew Morris at 8 a.m. CT in the Round of 64. Main draw singles Round of 32 matches are scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. CT and 12:30 p.m. CT.

In addition, the tandem of Zein and Ovrootsky earned a bye in the doubles main draw and will begin play in the Round of 32 against UTA’s duo of Sarina Reinertsen and Liz Chileno on Friday at 4 p.m. CT.

No live streaming or scoring will be available for this tournament.

Texas Results at the ITA Texas Regionals (Sept. 22)

Singles Qualifying Draw Round of 64

Diae El Jardi (Rice) def. Grace Thomas (UT), 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)

Clara Sobius (Tarleton) def. Simran Kortikere (UT), 6-3, 7-5

Margaret Polk (TCU) def. Susanna Brass (UT), 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9)

Singles Consolation Qualifying Draw Round of 32

Grace Thomas (UT) def. Emma Shasteen (Lamar), 7-5, 6-4

Femke Tjon-A-Joe (Lamar) def. Simran Kortikere (UT), 6-2, 6-2

Celia Vaudiau (Tarleton) def. Susanna Brass (UT), 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles Main Draw Round of 64

Daria Smetannikova/Lizanne Boyer (TAMU) def. Gabby Cusano / Grace Thomas (UT), 8-6