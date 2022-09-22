Women’s Tennis Set to Host 25th Annual Cissie Leary Invitational – University of Pennsylvania Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania women’s tennis team is set to host the 25th annual Cissie Leary Memorial Invitational this weekend, beginning on Friday, Sept. 22 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 24. For the second straight year, the tournament format will not look the same. There will be no bracket.

About the Cissie Leary Invitational

First contested in 1997, the Cissie Leary Invitational honors the memory and legacy of Cissie Leary, head women’s tennis coach at Penn from 1977-1996. She had 16 winning seasons at the helm of the Red and Blue, compiling a career record of 229-119. In 1995, her team was 16-7 overall, and 6-1 in the Ivy League to earn a trip to the NCAA East Regional. Leary passed away in November of 1996 following a long battle with scleroderma, and this tournament has been held every year since in her honor.

The full schedule for tomorrow’s action will be released in the morning but play is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.



The participants in this year’s invitational two Ivy squads, Columbia and Princeton, a pair of Philly schools, Drexel and Temple, and Richmond and Delaware round out the list.

The weekend’s action will take place at the Hamlin and Hecht Tennis Centers.



#FightOnPenn



