World’s first real ‘sheep counting’ sleep experience set to launch

Guests will be encouraged to count the numbered sheep before gently drifting off into a blissful slumber beneath the stars.

And after tucking into dinner and settling in for the night, guests will wake up to a guided yoga session before enjoying a breakfast hamper full of locally-sourced food.

Sleep tech company Emma Sleep, which is creating the “Shleep Sanctuary” experience, have launched a contest offering two people the chance to try it when it opens in summer 2023.

The dome was created after a poll of 2,000 adults found 44 percent have struggled to get to sleep this year.

Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, CEO at Emma Sleep, said: “The power of a good night’s sleep can’t be underestimated, and it’s clear the nation needs it now more than ever.

“Counting sheep is more than an old wives’ tale – it’s a tried-and-tested visualisation technique that Brits are relying on to send them to sleep.

“They’re also longing for a serene and peaceful environment to drift off in when they’re struggling to relax, which is incredibly important for sleep quality.”

The study also found 23 percent claim their quality of sleep is worse now than ever before – with one in ten even admitting they can’t remember the last time they slept well.