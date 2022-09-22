‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Changing His Name, Removing Connection To Ex-Wife

‘Yellowstone’ actor and musician, Ryan Bingham, has legally filed to change his name, officially taking out anything to do with his ex-wife.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Bingham is asking a judge to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham, back to his birth name, George Ryan Bingham.

Let us explain.

Obviously, the actor specifically wants to drop the name “Axster” from his name, which is the maiden name of his wife. Back in 2009, Ryan married Anna Axster, and he legally changed his name from George Ryan Bingham to Ryan Axster Bingham. Fast forward to today, the singer/actor filed is currently going through a divorce in June of last year, and has decided to go back to court and legally change his name.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Took His Wife’s Maiden Name After Getting Married

According to his petition, the official reason for changing his name is, “I would like to go back to using my birth name”.

No other explanation is needed for a court to agree to the change, and normally celebrities change them following a divorce to make it easier to sign contracts, etc. Not that Ryan has to worry about money these days, as ‘Yellowstone’ is still burning up the airways, but the process of continuing to change names can be costly. Not to mention, he’ll have to update his passport, driver’s license, credit cards…the list goes on.

As we said, this name change seems to be another way to separate himself from his ex-wife, but there’s another interesting twist to Ryan’s new legal decision. Ryan and Anna share three children together, and they all share the same middle name “Axster.” If a judge grants Ryan Bingham’s petition to remove his middle name, Axster, then he will no longer share the same middle name as his children.

Ryan Bingham & Two Other ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Performing At ‘Stagecoach’ Festival

Ryan has a hearing scheduled in a Los Angeles Court in December of this year, and a judge will decide if the “Yellowstone” cowboy can go back to his roots and legally call himself “George Ryan Bingham” once again.

The ‘Yellowstone’ star is made huge headlines in the past few days after it was announced he will be performing at the ‘Stagecoach’ music festival this year. Shockingly, THREE stars from the popular show will be making an appearance. “Lainey Wilson, Ryan Bingham, and Luke Grimes will be gracing the Stagecoach stage,” one report states. Adding, the typical superstars will also be in attendance, like “Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, and Brooks & Dunn.”

According to reports, Bingham’s childhood prepared him for a starring role on a cowboy-style television show — along with singing country music. “I grew up in New Mexico and Texas doing that. My uncle rode bulls, and my grandfather was a rancher. Junior rodeos were like Little League in our family,” he told Vanity Fair. Adding, he grew up with a particular affinity for wearing cowboy hats and listening to country music.