10 Best Songs About Birds of All Time, Ranked

Birds are quite often used in songs to convey freedom or even being caged. While looking for songs for this list, it was hard to choose just ten as there were so many that deserved a spot on our playlist.

So without further ado, here is my list of the best songs about birds!

1. Blackbird by The Beatles

The Beatles take the first spot on this list with their 1968 release of “Blackbird.” Recorded for the album The Beatles, the song was written to bring attention to the racial strife that black women especially suffered in the South of America in the early 60s.

“Blackbird” has that classic Beatles sound that fans have come to know and love and encourages people to rise up and stand up for what they believe in and never give up in even the most dire of circumstances.

2. Bird on the Wire by Leonard Cohen

This 1969 song is often considered one of Leonard Cohen’s signature songs. “Bird on the Wire” is about redemption and the strength to break away from the hopelessness that we often feel when faced with too many issues.

Recorded for the album Songs From a Room, “Bird on the Wire” is a classic that deserves a spot on any playlist. Add it to yours today and experience Cohen at his best.

3. Bluebird by Sara Bareilles

In “Bluebird” by singer Sara Bareilles, the bird signifies hope. Sadly, in this case, it is the hope that she has the strength to move on from a toxic relationship with her ex-boyfriend. With her sweet yet powerful voice, Bareilles reminds us that we can and will recover from past pain.

“Bluebird” was recorded in 2010 for the singer’s album Kaleidoscope Heart. Give it a listen, and let Sara Bareilles inspire you.

4. Rockin’ Robin by Michael Jackson

It’s hard to believe that Michael Jackson was only 12 when he released one of his first solo tracks, “Rockin’ Robin.” A cover of the original song that was released by Bobby Day in 1958, Michael recorded his version of “Rockin’ Robin” on his first solo album in 1972.

Rediscover the legend that is Michael Jackson and add “Rockin’ Robin” to your playlist today.

5. Little Bird by Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox celebrated her new start as a solo artist in 1992 with the release of “Little Bird.” Accompanied by Dave Stewart, the singer uses her powerful voice to tell of her need to just break away from the past and create a new life.

“Little Bird” was released on the album Diva and is an upbeat tune that will have you dancing in no time. Add it to your playlist today, and dance your heart out. Who knows, you might just become a fan of the singer’s music again as the song gets stuck in your head for days.

6. Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd has a truly unique sound. Mixing rock and country is by no means easy, but somehow this iconic band makes it work. “Free Bird” is just one of many songs that feature this musical style and was released in 1973.

In the song, the singer tells of the joys of being free to date more than one woman, go wherever you want, and do whatever you want to do. Much like a bird, freedom is important to him, and he will not give it up for anyone anytime soon. Rock out to Lynyrd Skynyrd when you add “Free Bird” to your playlist.

7. I’m Like a Bird by Nelly Furtado

Canadian singer Nelly Furtado burst onto the music scene in 2000 with the release of her now iconic song “I’m Like a Bird.” Featured on the album Whoa, Nelly!, the song has the singer comparing herself to a bird.

Freedom, uncertainty, and feeling lost are just some of the things the singer describes in her song, and I, for one, can relate to how she feels. Nelly Furtado has an energetic sound, with that Canadian accent coming in strong on some of her songs. Give it a good listen and see what you think of Furtado’s take on a song about birds.

8. Eagle by Abba

Abba has released a string of number one hits in the last few decades, so finding one about birds was pretty easy as they are known for singing about many different topics. “Eagle” was released in 1977 and celebrated the bird for its great attributes that the singer wished they could possess.

From being free and having the ability to do anything, the eagle is revered for its power. This song gives me the impression that the band, too, wishes for that power in the music world, but this is, of course, only my opinion and is open to your own interpretation.

9. Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Happy. That is just one word I would use to describe “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley and The Wailers. Released in 1977 on the album Exodus, the song is a reminder that everything will, in fact, be alright.

Take some inspiration from Marley and focus on the good, keeping in mind that even the darkest days have a little bit of light. You just need to look closely and find it. Add this classic track to your favorites and chill out, man!

10. Fly Like an Eagle by Steve Miller Band

“Fly Like an Eagle” has been covered numerous times over the last few years, but none come close to the original that was released in 1976 by rockers, the Steve Miller Band. Recorded for the band’s album of the same name, the song has a psychedelic sound that is repetitive.

Another song to remind us that we all have the power and strength to break free from anything holding us back, “Fly Like an Eagle,” brings us to the end of our playlist of the best songs about birds. Add this 70s hit to your playlist and cruise around in your car with your volume on loud.