12 Overrated Netflix Film Originals You Should Completely Avoid

Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” — the widely-viewed satire of our refusal to deal with the growing climate crisis — features an all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, and many, many more. In the film, DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomers who discover a world-ending meteor is heading straight toward Earth. But the pair’s warnings go unheeded by the public and powers-that-be, most of whom are clueless, selfish, or a combination of both.

Upon its release, the movie met with mixed reviews. Some critics loved the movie, with Forbes proclaiming that it hit the satirical bullseye. On the other hand, Rolling Stone ran a review titled “‘Don’t Look Up’…or You Might See One Bomb of a Movie Hurtling Right Toward You.” On Rotten Tomatoes, the film maintains a 56% critics score and 78% audience score, respectively.

Given the uneven reception, why did the Motion Picture Academy decide to nominate the movie for the Oscar for Best Picture in 2021? While Oscar voters don’t make the reasoning behind their specific choices public, it’s no secret that “Don’t Look Up” isn’t exactly a great movie. Its performances are loud, its direction is haphazard, and its script sometimes sounds like a one-note hopeless joke. As a review on RogerEbert.com put it, the film “continuously makes you scrape the walls of its hollow comic sequences for a laugh.”