29 Celebs You Might Not Have Known Were In Greek Life

17.

Although Will Ferrell was a member of Delta Tau Delta at the University of Southern California, he has since said there is a case for banning fraternities for being exclusionary. “I was lucky in that the one I was in, we were really kind of the anti-fraternity fraternity,” he told the New York Times. “We were considered good enough to get the exchanges with the good sororities. We couldn’t get anyone to vote on anything, but if you needed 40 guys to show up and build a 20-foot-tall papier-mâché version of the Matterhorn, we were there and ready. But we didn’t take it too seriously. It was just about having fun.”