29 Celebs You Might Not Have Known Were In Greek Life

Thanks to the popularity of Bama Rush Tok, Greek life has been all over the news lately, which made me curious about which celebrities had been involved in Greek life while in college. Here are 29 celebs who were actually in sororities or fraternities:
1.
Before she became a member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle was a Kappa Kappa Gamma at Northwestern University. “Myself and most of my sisters agreed that she just is a really lovely person,” one of her sorority sisters told the Chicago Tribune. “She is respectful and polite. She always had this manner to her of being dignified and poised, just very appropriate in every circumstance. A person like that is what I wanted to ensure we had in our house and luckily, she liked us back.”
2.
Ashton Kutcher pledged Delta Chi at the University of Iowa, although he dropped out of school to pursue acting and modeling.
4.
Elizabeth Banks was a Delta Delta Delta at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2015, Deadline reported that Banks was working on a movie about sorority life that was pitched as Mean Girls in a sorority house.
5.
You’ve probably seen Matthew McConaughey‘s viral portrait from his time as a Delta Tau Delta at University of Texas. McConaughey said that joining his fraternity was “a natural fit” because he was close friends with several members. “As for why I stayed involved, that’s been easy — the friendships I was making.”
7.
Angela Kinsey was a Chi Omega at Baylor University. The Office actor even shared a throwback photo from a sorority formal on Instagram.
8.
Paul Rudd was a Sigma Nu at the University of Kansas for two years before transferring to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.
9.
Carrie Underwood was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma at Northeastern State University. Underwood paid homage to her sorority by wearing a Tri Sigma sweatshirt in her music video for her song “All American Girl.”
10.
Steve Harvey was an Omega Psi Phi at Kent State University. In November 2021, Harvey posted a video of him and some of his fraternity brothers performing an Omega Psi Phi step routine to celebrate the fraternity’s founder’s day.
11.
While attending the University of Southern California, Sophia Bush was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, and was even the social chair for her chapter, meaning she helped plan her sorority’s social events and formals.
12.
Michael Jordan balanced playing college basketball with being a member of Omega Psi Phi at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. In 2021, Nike released Air Jordans called the 1 High OG Brotherhood to pay homage to Jordan’s fraternity.
13.
Katie Couric was a Delta Delta Delta at the University of Virginia, and has even shared pictures of her sorority days on social media.
15.
Vice President Kamala Harris has been vocal about how her membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha at Howard University changed her life. On the chapter’s founder’s day, she wrote, “My dear Alpha Kappa Alpha, where my journey of sisterhood began and where my passion for public service was elevated by like-minded women committed to serving a greater purpose.”
16.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was a Delta Gamma at Northwestern University, but allegedly dropped out of her sorority after a year.
17.
Although Will Ferrell was a member of Delta Tau Delta at the University of Southern California, he has since said there is a case for banning fraternities for being exclusionary. “I was lucky in that the one I was in, we were really kind of the anti-fraternity fraternity,” he told the New York Times. “We were considered good enough to get the exchanges with the good sororities. We couldn’t get anyone to vote on anything, but if you needed 40 guys to show up and build a 20-foot-tall papier-mâché version of the Matterhorn, we were there and ready. But we didn’t take it too seriously. It was just about having fun.”
18.
Jennifer Garner attended Denison University, where she was a Pi Beta Phi. In an interview with Wired, she revealed that she even remembered some of her chapter’s cheers.
19.
Wanda Sykes was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha while attending Hampton University in the 1980s, and has since shown support for her chapter on social media.
21.
Tim McGraw was a Pi Kappa Alpha at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. In an Apple Music interview, McGraw recalled hearing the Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” at a frat party, which inspired him to pursue music. “I look back on that as one of those aha music moments that really made me think, Boy, music can really elevate the situation, and I want to be a part of that.“
22.
Before being crowned Miss America, Vanessa Williams was a Zeta Phi Beta at Syracuse University for two years until she left college to pursue her singing career.
25.
Tom Selleck was a member of Sigma Chi at the University of Southern California. Selleck’s fraternity brothers allegedly persuaded him to appear on an episode of The Dating Game, which paved the way for his acting career.
27.
While attending Oklahoma State University, James Marsden was a Delta Tau Delta. According to his fraternity portrait, he went by the name “Jimmy” during his college days.
28.
Sports reporter and TV host Erin Andrews was a Zeta Tau Alpha while attending the University of Florida.
