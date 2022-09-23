40 “How It Started” Vs. “How It’s Going” Celeb Couple Pics That Show Some Pretty Big Transformations

1.
How is started for David and Victoria Beckham:
2.
How it started for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova:
3.
How it started for Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance:
4.
How it started for Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally:
5.
How it started for Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick:
6.
How it started for Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker:
7.
How it started for Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller:
8.
How it started for Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness:
9.
How it started for Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka:
10.
How it started for Elton John and David Furnish:
11.
How it started for Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen:
12.
How it started for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita:
13.
How it started for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:
14.
How it started for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson:
15.
How it started for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber:
16.
How it started for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos:
17.
How it started for Pink and Carey Hart:
18.
How it started for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.:
19.
How it started for Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher:
20.
How it started for Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard:
21.
How it started for Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond:
22.
How it started for Sting and Trudie Styler:
23.
How it started for Coco and Ice-T:
24.
How it started for Justin and Hailey Bieber:
25.
How it started for Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley:
26.
How it started for Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso:
27.
How it started for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban:
28.
How it started for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds:
29.
How it started for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill:
30.
How it started for Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith:
31.
How it started for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis:
32.
How it started for Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara:
33.
How it started for Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves:
34.
How it started for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom:
35.
How it started for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel:
36.
How it started for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne:
37.
How it started for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner:
38.
How it started for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell:
39.
How it started for Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow:
40.
How it started for Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall:
Source link