911 employees recognized in Onondaga County for answering call of duty

Several 911 emergency center employees were honored with awards at the Department of Emergency Services. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, former County Executive Nicholas Pirro and other local officials attended the event.

“It definitely feels amazing to be recognized by my co-workers, so I’m just happy that I could be helpful and help the community,” said Necedah James, telecommunicator for 911 emergency center.

James received the Telecommunicator of the Year award.

October marks three years at the 911 emergency center.

“It’s definitely not easy. I’ve always known that I wanted to do something in relation to helping the public. I just went out for it and I love it,” James said. She said having a strong support system is what helps her get through the tough days.

“Just having someone to talk to, being able to vent to,” she said. “Like I said, this job is very stressful. We go through things, we hear things. So just having someone to go home to at night and vent to is very helpful.”

New to this year’s event was the Kristopher “Shane” Daniels Positivity Award, introduced in honor of the person who was an employee at the 911 center before he passed away three years ago.

“A solid person, always had a smile, always had a good thing to say, very professional but on the same lines, very personable as well,” said Richard Moses, public safety dispatcher for 911 emergency center, who received the Kristopher Shane Daniels Positivity Award.

He said it’s a wonderful tribute to Daniels.

“And for me to be the first designee for it just means an awful lot. I just try to channel him, and I hope that I can keep doing that,” Moses said.

It’s never easy being the one on the other end of a distressed call, but the reward for helping save someone’s life is priceless.