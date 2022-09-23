Adele & Beyonce Seem Headed for a Grammy Rematch: Here Are Other Artists Who Faced Off for Album of the Year Multiple Times

With just a week left in the eligibility year for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, it seems likely that Adele and Beyoncé are headed for a rematch. At the 2016 awards, Adele’s 25 beat Bey’s Lemonade for album of the year. This year, both artists are top contenders in that category again – Adele for 30 and Bey for Renaissance.

It’s remarkable that the two superstars – and by all accounts, friends and mutual admirers – are on such similar recording schedules. Both went six years or more between solo studio albums.

This would hardly be the first time that two artists have competed multiple times for album of the year as lead artists. Two pairs of all-time greats went head-to-head for album of the year three times.

With the number of album of the year nominees having jumped from five to eight in 2018 and then from eight to 10 in 2021, we’ll likely see more such recurring match-ups.

The eligibility period for the 65th annual Grammy Awards is Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. First-round voting runs Oct. 13-23. Nominees will be announced on Nov. 15. Final-round voting runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 4, 2023. The awards will be presented at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (formerly known as Staples Center) on Feb 5, 2023.

Take a look at all the musicians who have, as lead artists, competed against each other for album of the year two or more times. We start with the pairs who competed three times, followed by the pairs who vied twice.