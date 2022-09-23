Best Automaton Loadout In Warzone Season 5

The Automaton is known for having the best recoil in Call of Duty. Here is the best loadout for the weapon in Warzone Season 5.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 known as “Last Stand,” has a slew of new weapons, Operators, and features for you to enjoy. The Automaton from Call of Duty: Vanguard is one of them. The much-loved assault rifle has been incorporated into the new Season.

The Automaton is known for having exceptional recoil control. Here is a guide with the best loadout of the Automaton in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 – Best Automaton Loadout

One of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone – The Automaton. (Picture: Activision)

The new Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has plenty of weapons for you, the Automaton being one of them. This assault rifle was first seen in Call of Duty: Vanguard and quickly became the most popular weapon. The new season of Call of Duty: Warzone Last Stand has since incorporated this weapon into the game.

Here is the best loadout for the Long-ranged Automaton in Warzone Season 5:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm

ZAC 600mm Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

On-Hand Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 75 Round Drum

6.5 Sakura 75 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

For the muzzle, we opted to use the MX Silencer. The Automaton is known for being an assault rifle therefore, the additional range for the Automaton will benefit. The MX Silencer will also assist with further recoil control.

There are plenty of maps to test out the Long-ranged Automaton in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. (Picture: Activision)

We have also chosen to use a Polymer Grip for the Rear Grip and a Tight Grip for its Perks. These Attachments will keep the Automaton firm in hand and provide improved stability. Due to the Automaton being Long-ranged, the Ammunition will need to be Lengthened. The Magazine we’ve chosen is the 6.5 Sakura 75 Round Drum.

The Automaton in Call of Duty: Vanguard was known for its recoil control, thus making the weapon one of the most popular assault rifles in the game. The Attachments above are curated to further improve the recoil on the Long-ranged Automaton for better stability.

And that concludes our guide on the best Automaton loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.

For more game content, check out our section dedicated to Call of Duty news, guides, loadouts, weapon tier lists, and more.

Featured image courtesy of Activision.