Boys tennis rankings: Final team rankings of the regular season


These are the final official UTR boys tennis team rankings of the 2022 season.

The rankings are provided by Universal Tennis Rating and are the official rankings of the Association.

UTR is an objective, results-driven rating based on: 1) Strength of opponent; 2) Games won; 3) History of last 30 matches within 12 months. Team rankings are calculated based upon the average of all of a team’s individual player UTR’s.

In order for a player and a high school team to have a UTR rating/ranking, coaches must activate their high school team page and players must claim their accounts. All high school matches count towards a player’s UTR as long as they are recorded into MaxPreps. 

UTR team rankings have no impact on seeding for regionals or state this season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Boys Tennis Rankings

These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 5A

Rank School Power 11
1 Valor Christian 77.82
2 Denver East 54.67
3 Cherry Creek 53.86
4 Grandview 53.7
5 Arapahoe 53.17
6 Fossil Ridge  52.24
7 Arvada West 49.84
8 Legacy 49.02
9 Ralston Valley 48.35
10 Fruita Monument  48.19
11 Fort Collins  47.01
12 Rocky Mountain 46.72
13 Fairview 44.7
14 Ponderosa  42.95
15 Chaparral 42.88
16 Monarch  42.63
17 Regis Jesuit  41.34
18 Cherokee Trail  39.99
19 Heritage 33.43
20 Broomfield  31.91
21 Pine Creek  30.94
22 Centaurus  30.87
23 Liberty 29.51
24 Air Academy  27.95
25 Greeley West  18.8
26 Mountain Vista  18.64
27 Windsor 18.1
28 Poudre  12.83
29 Smoky Hill  10.61
30 Rock Canyon  10.45
31 Eaglecrest  10.14
32 Chatfield  8.01
33 Columbine 7.55
34 Loveland 5.21
35 Northglenn  4.14

Class 4A

Rank School Power 11
1 Kent Denver 72.68
2 Denver South 53.88
3 Coronado 50.02
4 George Washington  47.98
5 Grand Junction  47.63
6 Peak to Peak 45.89
7 Evergreen  42.52
8 Dawson 36.02
9 Mullen  35.44
10 University 33.57
11 Thompson Valley  28.43
12 Thomas Jefferson 28.22
13 Prospect Ridge Academy 24.71
14 Northfield 24.1
15 Longmont  22.39
16 Discovery Canyon  21.12
17 Vail Christian 19.68
18 Niwot  19.4
19 Sand Creek  18.13
20 Frederick 15.61
21 D’Evelyn  14.96
22 Pueblo West  13.58
23 Cheyenne Mountain  12.34
24 Severance 4.79
25 Greeley Central  3.68
26 Steamboat Springs  2.78
27 Riverdale Ridge 1.15



