Boys tennis rankings: Final team rankings of the regular season

These are the final official UTR boys tennis team rankings of the 2022 season.
The rankings are provided by Universal Tennis Rating and are the official rankings of the Association.
UTR is an objective, results-driven rating based on: 1) Strength of opponent; 2) Games won; 3) History of last 30 matches within 12 months. Team rankings are calculated based upon the average of all of a team’s individual player UTR’s.
In order for a player and a high school team to have a UTR rating/ranking, coaches must activate their high school team page and players must claim their accounts. All high school matches count towards a player’s UTR as long as they are recorded into MaxPreps.
UTR team rankings have no impact on seeding for regionals or state this season.
Complete rankings for all classes are below.
CHSAANow.com Boys Tennis Rankings
Class 5A
|Rank
|School
|Power 11
|1
|Valor Christian
|77.82
|2
|Denver East
|54.67
|3
|Cherry Creek
|53.86
|4
|Grandview
|53.7
|5
|Arapahoe
|53.17
|6
|Fossil Ridge
|52.24
|7
|Arvada West
|49.84
|8
|Legacy
|49.02
|9
|Ralston Valley
|48.35
|10
|Fruita Monument
|48.19
|11
|Fort Collins
|47.01
|12
|Rocky Mountain
|46.72
|13
|Fairview
|44.7
|14
|Ponderosa
|42.95
|15
|Chaparral
|42.88
|16
|Monarch
|42.63
|17
|Regis Jesuit
|41.34
|18
|Cherokee Trail
|39.99
|19
|Heritage
|33.43
|20
|Broomfield
|31.91
|21
|Pine Creek
|30.94
|22
|Centaurus
|30.87
|23
|Liberty
|29.51
|24
|Air Academy
|27.95
|25
|Greeley West
|18.8
|26
|Mountain Vista
|18.64
|27
|Windsor
|18.1
|28
|Poudre
|12.83
|29
|Smoky Hill
|10.61
|30
|Rock Canyon
|10.45
|31
|Eaglecrest
|10.14
|32
|Chatfield
|8.01
|33
|Columbine
|7.55
|34
|Loveland
|5.21
|35
|Northglenn
|4.14
Class 4A
|Rank
|School
|Power 11
|1
|Kent Denver
|72.68
|2
|Denver South
|53.88
|3
|Coronado
|50.02
|4
|George Washington
|47.98
|5
|Grand Junction
|47.63
|6
|Peak to Peak
|45.89
|7
|Evergreen
|42.52
|8
|Dawson
|36.02
|9
|Mullen
|35.44
|10
|University
|33.57
|11
|Thompson Valley
|28.43
|12
|Thomas Jefferson
|28.22
|13
|Prospect Ridge Academy
|24.71
|14
|Northfield
|24.1
|15
|Longmont
|22.39
|16
|Discovery Canyon
|21.12
|17
|Vail Christian
|19.68
|18
|Niwot
|19.4
|19
|Sand Creek
|18.13
|20
|Frederick
|15.61
|21
|D’Evelyn
|14.96
|22
|Pueblo West
|13.58
|23
|Cheyenne Mountain
|12.34
|24
|Severance
|4.79
|25
|Greeley Central
|3.68
|26
|Steamboat Springs
|2.78
|27
|Riverdale Ridge
|1.15
