Boys tennis rankings: Final team rankings of the regular season

These are the final official UTR boys tennis team rankings of the 2022 season.

The rankings are provided by Universal Tennis Rating and are the official rankings of the Association.

UTR is an objective, results-driven rating based on: 1) Strength of opponent; 2) Games won; 3) History of last 30 matches within 12 months. Team rankings are calculated based upon the average of all of a team’s individual player UTR’s.

In order for a player and a high school team to have a UTR rating/ranking, coaches must activate their high school team page and players must claim their accounts. All high school matches count towards a player’s UTR as long as they are recorded into MaxPreps.

UTR team rankings have no impact on seeding for regionals or state this season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Boys Tennis Rankings

These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 5A

Rank School Power 11 1 Valor Christian 77.82 2 Denver East 54.67 3 Cherry Creek 53.86 4 Grandview 53.7 5 Arapahoe 53.17 6 Fossil Ridge 52.24 7 Arvada West 49.84 8 Legacy 49.02 9 Ralston Valley 48.35 10 Fruita Monument 48.19 11 Fort Collins 47.01 12 Rocky Mountain 46.72 13 Fairview 44.7 14 Ponderosa 42.95 15 Chaparral 42.88 16 Monarch 42.63 17 Regis Jesuit 41.34 18 Cherokee Trail 39.99 19 Heritage 33.43 20 Broomfield 31.91 21 Pine Creek 30.94 22 Centaurus 30.87 23 Liberty 29.51 24 Air Academy 27.95 25 Greeley West 18.8 26 Mountain Vista 18.64 27 Windsor 18.1 28 Poudre 12.83 29 Smoky Hill 10.61 30 Rock Canyon 10.45 31 Eaglecrest 10.14 32 Chatfield 8.01 33 Columbine 7.55 34 Loveland 5.21 35 Northglenn 4.14

Class 4A