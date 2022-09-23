Categories
Gaming

Call of Duty is betting big on AI. Will it pay off?


The writing is on the walls. Call of Duty is going through a change, and it may actually stick this time.

You can roughly map out the evolution of first-person shooters over the last 1.5 decades with the yearly Call of Duty releases. There was the era where everyone was super-into modern military shooters, followed by a few years when our boots lifted off the ground and started wallrunning or jetpacking. When hero shooters hit big, Treyarch responded with Black Ops 3’s unique characters and ultimates. That was fun for a bit, but then the clock reset and Activision thought, hey, maybe World War 2 would be fun again. It wasn’t.

