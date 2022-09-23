Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Every confirmed gun in the game

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is out very soon.

The new game is set to launch on October 28th, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The multiplayer beta is currently back underway after the PlayStation exclusive weekend took place last week, and this beta is all-platform, adding PC and Xbox players to lobbies.

Now, there are plenty of questions about which guns are going to be available for players to use online in Modern Warfare 2.

Not all guns have been unlocked yet because of the level-limiting system within the beta but we do have an idea of the number of weapons you will be able to use.

Every Modern Warfare 2 Weapon

We’ve taken a lead from Charlie Intel, which is one of the best resources online for Call of Duty information.

There are only 10 guns that can be used within the beta, and they are as follows.

M4

M16

Lachmamn-556

Lachmann Sub

Lachmann-762

FTAC Recon

FSS Hurricane

556 Icarus

RAPP H

LM-S

There have been a variety of weapons leaked, as well, as the game nears its release next month.

Charlie Intel has put together a full list of the leaked weapons thus far and they are as follows.

LM-S

M4

Bryson 800

STG A3

Lockwood 725

X12

Revive Pistol

Lachmann Sub

AX-50

RAAL MG

.50 GS

PSDW 50

Sakin 9

RPG-7

PILA

JOKR

Strela-P

LMP

Bruen Mk9

The campaign trailer has also shown off the AK-47, the SCAR, the EBR-14, the P90 and the G3, meaning that all five are also likely to find their way into the online rotation, too.

Infinity Ward rarely confirms the full list of weapons so it may take players playing the game to discover every weapon that is in the game.

We’ll keep you updated when any more information about Modern Warfare 2 is revealed.

