Coinbase Cloud launched, Node, a new platform for Web 3 developers. According to the press release, “Node empowers developers to build and monitor their Web3 applications from an easy-to-use platform with instant read/write access to blockchains and powerful data indexers to speed up responses.”

Mara Schmiedt, the head of sales at Coinbase Cloud spoke to Forbes reporter, Rosemarie Miller at Messari’s Mainnet conference about the recent launch.