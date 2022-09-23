Dumped puppies rescued from discarded suitcase – video

Four dumped puppies have been rescued in North Carolina, thanks to a kind stranger. The stranger handed the puppies to an animal shelter after finding them at the side of the road in a suitcase. The puppies are now set to be rehomed, but it is still unclear as to who perpetrated the cruel crime and where the puppies came from. Three years ago former US President Donald Trump signed a new animal cruelty law called The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT) making animal cruelty a federal crime.

Lisa Lee a Guildford County animal control assistant told Sky News: “The good samaritan was driving down the road and saw the suitcase on the side of the road.

“An old suitcase and they thought they saw it moving so they stopped, backed up and went there and saw a nose stickki8ng out of one of the corners.

“So right away they knew that it was a puppy of a kitten or something so they went there and unzipped the suitcase.

“Lo and behold found these four puppies that were in the suitcase on the side of the road.”

JUST IN: Medvedev’s chilling warning Russia’s hypersonic missiles ready to hit West ‘even faster’