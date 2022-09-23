DWP responds to petition for Carer’s Allowance to be increased

Carer’s Allowance is paid to people who care for a friend or family member for at least 35 hours each week.

Looking after someone for this amount of time often means the carer can’t work full time yet they are compensated just £69.70 for 35 hours work.

That works out at £1.99 per hour in comparison to the National Minimum Wage for 18 years olds which is £6.93 per hour.

The petition organiser wants to see this rise to £239.05 a week, to reflect the work carers do – and 21,927 people agree with her.

