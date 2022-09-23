Eleanor R. Schwalb, 88, Wellsville – THE WELLSVILLE SUN

Eleanor R. Schwalb, 88, of 33 Wheeler Place, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville. She was born on April 16, 1934 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Edward & Margaret Ruth (Callan) Schwalb

Eleanor was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception School and a 1953 graduate of Wellsville High School. She was employed by Fleet Bank in Wellsville for 16 years, retiring in 1989

Her interests included gardening, crafts, and genealogy. She was a supporter of the SPCA Serving Allegany County and an active participant in the Painted Hills Genealogy Society. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Mercy Associates, and the Legion of Mary.

She is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Mason of Palmyra, VA, and Judith Fisher of Charlotte, NC; son, Michael Joseph Dawson, two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in addition to her parents, by three sisters, Margaret Ann Schwalb, Corinne S. Hennessy, Donna M. Caterino, and close friend Donald Weber.

Friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon, in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 276 S. Main Street in Wellsville. A memorial Mass and celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Please consider memorial donations to the Immaculate Conception Church, Immaculate Conception School, the SPCA Serving Allegany County or the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com