‘Fuel saving tip led to most dangerous driving I’ve done’





A county councillor has called for better advice on fuel efficiency after attempting what turned out to be “the most dangerous thing” she has ever done on the road. Councillor Jackie Brockway said she had tried to follow advice she had received suggesting drivers could reduce their speed to a certain level while on long journeys to save fuel. The member of Lincolnshire County Council said: “I did this on a 300-mile journey, I took my speed down to between 50-55 and it’s probably one of the most dangerous things I’ve ever done on the road.”

According to Lincolnshire Live, Councillor Brockway said: “By me taking advice about fuel safety and taking my speed down you’d think it would be safer, except by doing that it pushed absolutely everybody out into the second lane. Lorries had to overtake me, consequently pushing people out into the fast lane. “It’s something I will never do again.” She said she had raised what happened to the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, which has members from the council, police, highways and ambulance service. Councillor Brockway added: “The advice […] was to find a lorry and let them act as a pacemaker if you want to keep your speed down, but don’t go to speed when you’re pushing people out, so the judgement is much finer than just saving fuel by taking your speed down.”

Head of Public Protection at the county council, Martyn Parker, said he would take the comments and examine what the partnership could do in terms of publishing further guidance. The RAC says excessive speedd is the biggest fuel-guzzling factor. It says: “Generally speaking, there is no one driving speed which is optimum for fuel economy. “Over the years, the speed of 56mph has often been talked about as being the optimum speed. This was due to the old fuel consumption test being run at three speeds: urban, 56mph and 75mph – and 56mph was always, unsurprisingly, the most efficient of these. Typically, cars are most efficient at 45-50mph. “As well as fuel economy differing from vehicle to vehicle, it is also dependent on a number of other factors such as tyre pressure, presence of roof racks, and driving style.”