Genealogical group to hear from local author

NEWTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton, the Catawba County Genealogical Society will offer a program that should have a little bit of something for anyone interested in local and family history.

Newton author, Becky McRee, will speak on her Catawba County historical and genealogical connections from a number of the books and articles she has written through the years. Those books include “Southern Potpourri” and the recently published “As the Story Goes.” Topics range from growing up in the South in the town of Newton to the old CCC Camp in Newton to her Confederate ancestor George Rabb to the North Carolina mountains to research on her Boone family connections.