GTA Online Weekly Update: It’s Time To Buy An Auto Shop

This week in GTA Online, Rockstar is bringing a new rotation of rewards and bonuses for its various game modes and races, with a focus on Los Santos Tuners content. You can also get your hands on the highly customizable Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude, or pick up the new Service Carbine, now available at Ammu-Nation.

LS Tuners Bonuses

Los Santos Tuners are offering players a number of ways to earn bonus rewards this week, whether you want to stay above the board or get on the wrong side of the law. Players who don’t already own an Auto Shop will be able to purchase and upgrade one at a discount this week, unlocking the game modes that’ll earn you double rewards.

Dinka Kanjo SJ And Postlude Now Available

GTA Online is releasing two unique new cars this week–the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Dinka Postlude will be available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Service Carbine Available At Ammu-Nation

Previously requiring players to find components at LSPD crime scenes, the recently introduced Service Carbine can now be bought outright at Ammu-Nation.

LS Car Meet Races

Double Rewards

2X GTA$ and RP on all Time Trials

2X GTA$ and RP on Deathmatches

2X GTA$ and RP on Land Grab

Discounts

Karin 190z–50% off

Karin Sultan RS Classic–40% off

Dinka RT3000–40% off

Vapid GB200–40% off

Albany Manana Custom–40% off

Karin Futo GTX–40% off

Vapid Clique–40% off

Annis Euros–40% off

Obey Tailgater S–30% off

Grotti Itali RSX–30% off

September GTA+ Benefits

The new Declasse Vigero ZX complete with a Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade

Two liveries for the Declasse Vigero ZX exclusive to GTA+ Members

The Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse

50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions, Clubhouse Contracts, and Extra Income Jobs

Double GTA$ on all Survivals

Free clothing and accessories, and more

As always, players who connect their Social Club account with their Prime Gaming account will get GTA$125,000 for playing any time this week.