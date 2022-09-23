GTA Online Weekly Update: It’s Time To Buy An Auto Shop

This week in GTA Online, Rockstar is bringing a new rotation of rewards and bonuses for its various game modes and races, with a focus on Los Santos Tuners content. You can also get your hands on the highly customizable Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude, or pick up the new Service Carbine, now available at Ammu-Nation.
LS Tuners Bonuses
Los Santos Tuners are offering players a number of ways to earn bonus rewards this week, whether you want to stay above the board or get on the wrong side of the law. Players who don’t already own an Auto Shop will be able to purchase and upgrade one at a discount this week, unlocking the game modes that’ll earn you double rewards.
Dinka Kanjo SJ And Postlude Now Available
GTA Online is releasing two unique new cars this week–the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Dinka Postlude will be available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
Service Carbine Available At Ammu-Nation
Previously requiring players to find components at LSPD crime scenes, the recently introduced Service Carbine can now be bought outright at Ammu-Nation.
LS Car Meet Races
Double Rewards
-
2X GTA$ and RP on all Time Trials
-
2X GTA$ and RP on Deathmatches
-
2X GTA$ and RP on Land Grab
Discounts
- Karin 190z–50% off
- Karin Sultan RS Classic–40% off
- Dinka RT3000–40% off
- Vapid GB200–40% off
- Albany Manana Custom–40% off
- Karin Futo GTX–40% off
- Vapid Clique–40% off
- Annis Euros–40% off
- Obey Tailgater S–30% off
- Grotti Itali RSX–30% off
September GTA+ Benefits
- The new Declasse Vigero ZX complete with a Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade
- Two liveries for the Declasse Vigero ZX exclusive to GTA+ Members
- The Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse
- 50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions, Clubhouse Contracts, and Extra Income Jobs
- Double GTA$ on all Survivals
- Free clothing and accessories, and more
As always, players who connect their Social Club account with their Prime Gaming account will get GTA$125,000 for playing any time this week.
