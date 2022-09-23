Highlights from the Vogue Business Metaverse Atelier with Epic Games

Additionally, The Fabricant co-founder and creative director Amber Jae Slooten discussed the inspiration and genesis of the now-famous “Iridescence” dress, which was the first recorded sale of a fashion NFT, auctioned for $9,500 in 2019. The piece was displayed in 3D for the first time during this event.

Digital-native luxury fashion house Auroboros, co-founded and creative directed by Paual Sello and Alissa Aulbekova, displayed a standout piece from its Biomimicry collection, the first digital-only ready-to-wear collection to show at a major global fashion week in London in June 2021. The designers discussed their wide-ranging inspirations, which span science fiction and the natural world, and noted that the piece on display has since been worn by a 3D iteration of Marilyn Monroe (created through a partnership with her estate) and by singer Grimes.

The Institute of Digital Fashion shared two important works: A demi-couture dress created this February for luxury brand Roksanda, which was sold as an NFT and wearable via augmented reality during London Fashion Week, and a piece created for The British Fashion Council’s 2021 Fashion Awards, worn via AR on the red carpet by stars including singer Kehlani and model Munroe Bergdorf, also later sold as an NFT.

In a “cave” room — replete with a water floor — Congolese American designer Anifa Mvuemba of ready-to-wear brand Hanifa discussed the genesis of her digital-physical gown printed with an image of the Congo River, designed to reshape the narrative around prints created by African designers. In 2020, Hanifa was the first brand to live stream a virtual runway show on Instagram, with the Pink Label Congo collection.

Finally, guests could view a few special pieces from digital fashion platform DressX, including a special limited- edition jacket created in collaboration with Vogue Business to commemorate the event, and a catsuit worn by model Maye Musk in December for Vogue Czechoslovakia and later adapted for Zepeto, Roblox, Decentraland and augmented reality.

To join Vogue Business’s next event, become a Member today.

Comments, questions or feedback? Email us at feedback@voguebusiness.com.