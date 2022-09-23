Historical Society receives Civil War book donation – Daily Leader

The Lincoln County Historical and Genealogical Society recently received a new book for its library from the Brookhaven Light Artillery Camp #235, Sons of Confederate Veterans.

“A Confederate Visionary-James Alexander Hoskins” is a memoir of the life, war and legacy of Capt. Alexander Hoskins who had significant ties to Brookhaven. This 180-page book is filled with personal and military information and many photos depicting Mississippi Civil War events.

Many of the descendants of Hoskins and the original members of the Brookhaven Light Artillery are still in Brookhaven and the surrounding area.

The book can be found at the LCHGS library, or purchased at the Brookhaven Light Artillery Camp #235 booth at the Ole Brook Festival Oct. 1.

“The Lincoln County Historical and Genealogical Society would like to express our appreciation for this wonderful book donation,” said LCHGS member Cathy Bridge.