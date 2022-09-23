Is John Dutton Going To Die In Yellowstone Season 5? What We Know

As Yellowstone season 5 looms over the horizon, the viewers of Taylor Sheridan’s hit Neo-Western antihero crime drama have been haunted by the possibility that series protagonist John Dutton (Kevin Costner) will finally die. Indeed, Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) visions in the Yellowstone season 4 ending have foreshadowed not just death, but also massive changes for the Dutton ranch. However, though it seems that John’s final fate is in the cards, the man has a history of looking death straight in the eye and telling it to get off his property.

In fact, the very first scene in the Yellowstone pilot saw John walking away from a multiple-vehicle collision. John has also survived colon cancer, which is yet to rear its ugly head again since it was surgically removed in Yellowstone season 2. Most notably, after the Yellowstone season 3 finale in which John got shot and was left for dead, he later fully recovered from his injuries in season 4. John later killed one of the men who attacked his family in a duel, and even stopped an armed robbery with Rip (Cole Hauser).

With the episodes leading up to Yellowstone season 5 implying that John’s luck may soon run out, death might just get the upper hand in its next showdown with John Dutton. This actually lines up with the air of finality surrounding the fifth season, in which the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, The Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock, and Market Equities are bound to resort to desperate measures in order to secure their respective interests. All this set up could well be leading up to the death of John Dutton in Yellowstone season 5.





Why Some Fans Think John Dutton Will Die In Yellowstone Season 5

There are several clues that point to John Dutton’s death, chief among them being the fact that Yellowstone season 5 could very well be the show’s last. Apart from how Yellowstone’s overarching plot will be reaching its organic climax in the fifth season, this is further supported by the confirmed return of young John Dutton (Josh Lucas). Young John’s last appearance was in Yellowstone season 2, and after such a long absence, his return is bound to mark a crucial point in John’s Dutton’s life. Moreover, Yellowstone season 5 will not be formatted like previous seasons, as the premiere episode “One Hundred Years Is Nothing” will be two hours long, and the season will be split in half and comprised of 14 episodes instead of the usual 10. It’s not hard to see the signs that both John Dutton and the entire series could see their final episodes in Yellowstone season 5.

What’s Been Said About John Dutton Dying In Yellowstone Season 5

When Kevin Costner was asked about John Dutton’s death in an interview with Extra, Costner explained that he doesn’t want to die, but also gave no conclusive answer. According to Costner, “There’s just too much to do, but in terms of this story I don’t know where that’s gonna go.” Echoing Kevin Costner’s iconic Western roles, the actor also explained that he might decide John’s fate himself based on whether he thinks the show is getting repetitive, or if there are still worthwhile stories for the Dutton patriarch. Channeling his own character’s bravado, Costner also said that he hasn’t given much thought to John’s fate, saying, “Everybody dies, but it’s how you live.”

Why John Dutton Should Die In Yellowstone Season 5

John Dutton is the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and he needs to die because Yellowstone needs to end in season 5. Indeed, the Duttons have courted and defied death for far too long without any truly permanent consequences. As they gear up for the biggest fight of their lives, it’s the perfect time for the Duttons to also suffer their biggest possible loss. In Yellowstone season 5, John’s death will be the ultimate test for Kayce, Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley), whose actions are mainly driven by their relationship with their father. More importantly, just like how Elsa Dutton died in the 1883 finale, John needs to die in order to properly close this particular chapter in the history of the ranch.

At its core, Yellowstone is about the legacy of systemic white land ownership in America and how this has continued to disenfranchise entire Indigenous American nations. Yellowstone seasons 1 to 4 have exhausted nearly every possible angle from these core themes, with the fifth season seemingly leading to a Dutton and Broken Rock alliance against Market Equities, which represents the billionaire-backed evolution of white, corporate land-grabbing. There’s simply nowhere else for the story to go but an explosive conclusion, and the perfect way to cap this off would be to kill off John Dutton – the very heart and soul of the show.

If it happens in Yellowstone season 5, John Dutton’s death could become one of the greatest moments in the history of Neo-Westerns. Moreover, the end of both John and Yellowstone will allow Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs to more deeply explore the sociopolitical themes that made Yellowstone so compelling – in ways that weren’t possible in the original show. That said, only time will tell if death can even touch the great John Dutton, the greatest Neo-Western antihero in contemporary television.