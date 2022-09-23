Jacob’s factory workers to strike in row over pay





Workers at the Jacob’s factory will take industrial action next week following a dispute over pay. The employer’s union put forward an 8.5 per cent pay rise which was “refused” by staff at the factory, which produces millions of cream crackers each year.

Employees are fighting for a “fairer pay deal” and, on Monday, will walk out in what will be the first in a series of 12-hour stoppages at the site in Aintree, Merseyside. A spokesperson for GMB Union told Liverpool Echo: “GMB members voted overwhelmingly in favour of both strike action and action short of a strike in a dispute over pay. “The action short of strike commenced on September 5 in the form of an overtime ban and a ban on training colleagues on the transfer of skills. September 26 will be the first in a series of 12 hour stoppages at the site.” The cost of living continues to rise in the UK, and staff in many sectors, including law and transport, have taken industrial action this summer.

A spokesperson for Pladis, which produces Jacob’s crackers, said: “I can confirm that we have been informed by the GMB that some of its members at our factory in Aintree are intending to take strike action on 26. We are continuing to proactively engage with our employees and their representatives to seek a resolution.” Its Aintree site has been in operation for more than 100 years, and it was the first ever Jacob’s factory to be built in England. Reaction to the confirmation of the strike has been mixed online. Writing on Facebook, one person said: “Seems a risky move, Jacobs could move production to Poland or another country.” Another shared: “Just be grateful for your four per cent.” But a third stated: “Good luck to everyone who’s striking – too many people on poverty pay in this country.”