Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip Updated: 9:35 PM CDT Sep 22, 2022



LISA, WHAT HAPPENED HERE. WELL, THE SHERIFF AND THE JEFFERSON COUNTY 911 DIRECTOR ARE INVESTIGATED NOW TO FIGURE THAT OUT. BUT IN THE MEANTIME, JACOB TAYLOR IS CLEANING UP THE MESS FROM THAT BREAK IN AND THAT BUSINESS INCURRED MORE THAN $20,000 IN LOSS FROM THAT BREAK IN. AND IT HAPPENED IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS YESTERDAY. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED INSIDE JACOB TAYLOR’S FAMILY BUSINESS JUST AFTER 4 A.M. WEDNESDAY. FIVE MASKED BURGLARS RANSACKED THE PLACE AND LOADED UP THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN INVENTORY. IT’S A SLAP IN THE FACE. I FEEL VIOLATED. IT’S JUST DISHEARTENING. THEY TOOK MULTIPLE SETS OF WHEELS ADAPTERS. THEY BURST IN MY MONITORS, TVS, BUT NOT THE SECURITY SYSTEM. THAT SECURITY SYSTEM CAPTURED THE CRIME. IT STARTED WHEN THE BURGLARS USED A CHAIN ATTACHED TO A PICKUP TRUCK TO RIP THE SECURITY DOORS OFF ITS HINGES. THEY THEN LOADED UP THAT TRUCK. TAYLOR SAYS 80 NOTIFIED JEFFERSON COUNTY NINE, WHEN ONE OF THE CRIME AT 4:17 A.M., BUT HELP DID NOT ARRIVE. SO 22 MINUTES AFTER THE BURGLARS LEFT, THEY RETURN TO STEAL EVEN MORE OF TAYLOR’S MERCHANDISE. THE SECOND TIME, THE THIEVES CAME BACK AND RAN, ENTERED OUR BUILDING. THEY TRIPPED OFF THE ALARM AGAIN. SO HE SAYS 18 NOTIFIED, 911 AGAIN. A FEW MINUTES AFTER THE FIVE MASKED BURGLARS LEFT. THE SECOND TIME WITH A SECOND TRUCKLOAD OF STOLEN PROPERTY. DEPUTIES ARRIVED MORE THAN 40 MINUTES AFTER THE INITIAL ALARM. WE ASKED THE SHERIFF ABOUT IT TODAY. WE’RE STILL INVESTIGATE THE SITUATION FROM LAST NIGHT. FROM MY UNDERSTANDING, RIGHT NOW, THE WHEN THE CALL WENT IN TO THE CALL CENTER, IT TOOK THEM OVER 40 MINUTES TO GIVE THE CALL OUT TO THE DEPUTIES. THAT’S WHY THIS DELAY. THAT WE SPOKE WITH, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY, 911 DIRECTOR TODAY, HE SAYS THEY ARE INVESTIGATING TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED AND IF THE DELAY WAS ACTUALLY ON THEIR END. TAYLOR SAYS THAT THE DETECTIVES NOTIFIED HIM TODAY THAT THEY HAD LOCATED THAT TRUCK USED IN THE BURGLARY BUT HAD NOT FOUND ANY OF HIS MERCHANDISE. AND SO FAR, NO ARRESTS I