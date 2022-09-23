LCHS holding free adoption event to pair people and pets

HELENA — If you’re considering adopting a new pet, Saturday could be the perfect day to do it. The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is holding a free “Fall in Love” adoption event.

From noon to 4pm on Saturday, people can stop by the Humane Society and meet the adoptable pets—and if one is the perfect fit, they can be taken home free of charge.

“We’re pretty full,” LCHS director of development and communications Cassidy Cook said of the shelter. “This year has been interesting, especially with cats, kittens, neonates, pregnant moms. It has been absolutely non-stop.

The free adoption event will help connect people to pets, and free up space in the shelter. There will be almost 75 dogs and cats of all ages looking for loving families.

Thanks to money raised during the LCHS Paws v. Claws fundraiser earlier this year, all animal adoptions will be fee-free. Adoption fees can be as much as $175, and they cover the very basics of care for animals at the shelter—things like vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery and microchipping. Community support not only does things like fund the free adoption event, it also helps LCHS function.

“This facility is run on donations,” LCHS board member Pam Gosink said. “Donations are very important to this facility, and they’re put to good use.”

People interested in adopting a pet on Saturday do not need to make an appointment, although filling out an adoption application beforehand is highly encouraged. Adoption applications can be found online, they will also be available at the free adoption event.

LCHS staff say the best part of adoption events like the one on Saturday is seeing pets get out of the shelter and into new homes.

“It’s so exciting to see them leaving, going with their people,” Cook said. “It’s exciting to see how excited the people are, it’s exciting to see how excited the animals are. It’s just such a great feeling at the end of the day when you can walk back in the kennels and see that there is nobody back there.”